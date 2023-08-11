Woman’s protest outside boyfriend’s house: DNA analysis report confirms that Deepika and K Dinesh Kumar are biological parents of the child

Ganjam: Deepika, who had hogged headlines last year by staging a ‘dharna’ in front of her boyfriend’s house at Desi Behera Sahi in Bada Bazar area in Berhampur, has recently resumed her protest at the same place.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, the DNA analysis report prepared by State Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that Deepika and K Dinesh Kumar are biological parents of the child.

Berhampur City SP had stated that a copy of the DNA report will be given to Deepika as she has sought the same. However, her protest is illegal as the matter is sub-judice at the court. She has been advised to have faith on the judiciary system. But as she is not listening to the advices, police will council her.

In August last year, Deepika had staged a sit-in in front of her lover’s house with her baby boy reportedly after coming to know that his marriage has been fixed with another woman. She staged a dharna for the whole night demanding wife’s status from her lover’s family members. She continued her dharana for 70 days.