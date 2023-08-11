BMC To Deploy Drones To Fight Dengue In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: With dengue cases on the rise, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to deploy drones like the previous year for mosquito control in the Capital City.

As per BMC sources, the drones will be used to spray chemicals at mosquito breeding sites. Mostly, the drones will be deployed in inaccessible locations like abandoned plots, narrow lanes, drains, slums and household surroundings.

The civic body had also deployed drones to spray chemicals to control mosquitoes in Bhubaneswar last year on an experimental basis.

The BMC further informed that grass and bush cutting team will be increased. It is further worth mentioning that, the technical team will conduct a survey in the areas with high mosquito breeding.

According to BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, the teams of the city civic body shall commence random visit and inspect domestic, commercial and institutional establishments from August 15 onward and will impose fine upto Rs 5,000 if found stagnant water.