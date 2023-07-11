“Pathan Jawan Ban Gaya”: Salman Khan Says ‘Jawan’ Trailer Outstanding

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan gave a shout out to the Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan after watching the trailer of the movie. He said to see it in theatres as he called the trailer ‘outstanding’. The flick is directed by Atlee.

Sharing the prevue, he wrote on his twitter page, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..@iamsrk.”

Jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The former is also marking her debut in Hindi films with the release. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and her inclusion in the prevue confirmed those rumours.

Apart from them, Jawan also features Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. Rumours are swirling that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the film as well. However, these rumours remain unconfirmed.

The film releases in less than two months and is the current buzzword on the Internet. The trailer released in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and is one of the most-watched videos since yesterday. And the trailer has successfully managed to surpass 100 million views across all platforms.