Angul Jagannath Temple, Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple to be developed with better pilgrim facilities

Angul/Bhubaneswar: As per the directions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, visited Angul District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

At first he visited Angul Jagannath Temple & Maa Budhi Thakurani temple and interacted with the temple committee, priests and public regarding the development of the Temple and providing better pilgrim facilities.

Then he visited Khalari High School covered under 5T HST programme, interacted with the students & teachers present there regarding 5T High School Transformation initiative. He motivated the students to keep working to fulfill their goals and aspirations.

Then he proceeded to Mission Shakti Café Angul and interacted with members and appreciated their activities.

He then proceeded toPabitra Nagar, offered garland to the statue of Late Shri. Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, prominent freedom fighter and Ex-deputy Chief Minister, after which interacted with local public, heard their grievances and assured expeditious redressal.

Then he proceeded to Pallahara and interacted with local public, heard their grievances and assured expeditious redressal. Also, he discussed the progress of Mega Pipe Water Supply project plan for Pallahara under Angul district. The project at a cost of Rs.467.21 Crores will be completed by December, 2023 and will benefit 263 nos of villages.

Later he proceeded to Maheswari Temple Athamalik. The development of the temple and pilgrim facilities was discussed with the temple committee and public.

Later Sh. Pandian visited Athamalik Indoor Stadium and interacted with local public, heard their grievances and assured expeditious redressal.

Sh. Pandian reviewed the progress of Mega Pipe Water Supply Project for Kishorenagar and Athamalik. The project at a cost of Rs. 162.12 Crores will be completed by August, 2024 and will benefit 256 nos of villages.

Sh. Pandian proceeded to Kishorenagar, interacted with local public, heard their grievances and assured expeditious redressal.

He reviewed the progress of Mega Pipe Water Supply Project for Kishorenagar. The project at a cost of Rs.162.83 Crores will be completed by August, 2024 and will benefit 199 nos of villages.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, R Vineel Krishna, DIG Brijesh Rai, Collector & DM Angul Siddharth Shankar Swain, and other District level officials accompanied him during the visit.