Patanjali case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for ‘public apology’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday a week to Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd MD Balkrishna Acharya to take steps to redeem themselves of the alleged contempt after their lawyers offered to issue a public apology for misleading advertisements case.

The court has adjourned the matter next for April 23.

“I am willing to give a public apology,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, news agency PTI reported.

The Supreme Court court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom were present in the court, to come forward for an interaction with the bench.

“They should feel they have a connect with the court,” the bench said.

The hearing in the matter is underway and the bench is currently interacting with Ramdev.

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.