6 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat Overturns In Srinagar

Srinagar: Six people, including four children, have died and 10 others are missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said. The boat overturned after the rope used to help it cross the river snapped suddenly, they added.

Water levels in the river swelled after heavy rains in the region over the last few days.

The boat was carrying over 20 people, mostly children. While 10 passengers have been rescued, 10 others are still missing. The state disaster relief force has launched a rescue operation for the missing passengers.

Senior officials of the administration and police are on the spot supervising rescue operations.

On Monday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed after landslides triggered by rains. “NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.