5T Chairman VK Pandian meets Jajpur bus mishap victims at Cuttack’s SCB Hospital

By Ananya Pattnaik
Cuttack: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian today visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and met the Jajpur bus mishap victims who are currently undergoing treatment at the state’s premier hospital.

Pandian arrived at the hospital early this morning to meet the injured persons and take stock of the situation. He instructed the doctors to provide free treatment and medicines to the survivors and also thanked them for providing round-the-clock service to the patients.

Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua, Jajpur Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra, Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and SCB Superintendent Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra were present during Pandian’s visit.

