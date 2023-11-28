Boipariguda IIC Arrested By Vigilance After Seizure Of Rs 37.27 Lakh Cash

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Boipariguda Police Station in Koraput District after a huge cache of ill-gotten cash was seized from him last night.

On receipt of reliable information regarding the collection of huge cash by Susanta Satpathy, IIC, Boipariguda Police Station, Dist-Koraput as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Satpathy.

Accordingly, on 27.11.2023 night, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Jeypore, while he was coming from Boipariguda to Cuttack by bus. During interception, a sum of Rs.2,70,000 was recovered from IIC Satpathy, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at Govt. residential quarter located at Boipariguda, his office chamber at Boipariguda Police Station and another Govt. quarter at Cuttack. Further, cash of Rs. 3,00,000 from his Govt. residential quarter at Boipariguda, cash of Rs.1,80,000 from his office chamber at Boipariguda Police Station and cash of Rs.29,77,000 from his Govt. quarter at Cuttack was recovered. With this total cash seizure comes to Rs.37,27,000, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.38 dt.27.11.2023 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Susanta Satpathy, IIC, Boipariguda Police Station, Dist-Koraput. IIC Susanta Satpathy was arrested and forwarded to the Court, the Vigilance said.

Satpathy entered into Govt. service as Constable in the year 1999 under the Bhubaneswar district Police and then got himself selected through direct recruitment in the year 2008 as a Sub-Inspector of Police and underwent training during 2008-09 at BPSPA, Bhubaneswar.

From the year 2009 to 2023 July he worked as SI in Keonjhar district, Narsinghpur PS, Tigiria PS, Athagarh PS and Manglabag PS under Cuttack district, Naugaon PS, Jagatsinghpur, Ramanguda OP under Gunupur PS, Dist-Rayagada.

In July 2023, he was promoted to the rank of Inspector and joined in Koraput district as Inspector, DCRB and in charge Cyber PS. In the month of August-2023, he was transferred as IIC, Boipariguuda PS, Koraput and since then was continuing there.

The investigation of the case is in progress. Details of immovable and movable assets including investments, deposits etc. are being investigated into.