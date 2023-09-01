Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 158

New Delhi: Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158, effective immediately. With this, the new retail sales price for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,522.

This reduction comes days after the government reduced prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

It may be noted that both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month. Therefore, the reduced commercial LPG cylinder prices will come into effect from today.