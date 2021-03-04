Panchayati Raj Divas: All Educational Insitutions To Remain Closed In Odisha Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All the educational institutions in Odisha will remain close on Friday on account of Panchayati Raj Divas tomorrow.

Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Dept, Saswat Mishra, directed the Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and the Principals of all govt and non-govt degree colleges coming under the dept to remain closed on Friday in view of Panchayati Raj Divas

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash this evening announced that all the govt-run schools and junior colleges in the state will also remain closed on Friday.