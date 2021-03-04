Odisha: Prisoners above 60 yrs & 45 yrs having comorbidities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided for COVID-19 vaccination of prisoners above 60 years of age and those above 45 years having comorbidities.

DG Prisons, Directorate of Prisons and Corrections Services, in a letter to the Superintendents of all jails in Odisha, has directed to take immediate steps for COVID-19 vaccination of the prisoners coming under this categories.

The Jail SPs have been asked to ensure vaccination drive inside the jail premises in consultation with concerned CDMOs/CMOs and district authorities.

All other security protocols and COVID guidelines of the govt should be followed, the letter further mentioned.