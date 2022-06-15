JEE Main 2022: NTA releases important notice on allotment of exam city

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022), has released an important notice regarding allotment of examination city.

The NTA has asked candidates to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

The examination will be conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities outside India on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022.

“The candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the agency said.

It said the Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 will be issued later.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said.