Ahead Of Day 3 Of ED Questioning, Rahul Gandhi Makes Late Night Hospital Visit

New Delhi: Ahead of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at a Delhi hospital.

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after Day 2 of questioning concluded at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Delhi last night, to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi. The Congress president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the probe agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi’s questioning began at 11:30 am on Tuesday after the completion of some legal formalities. He took a lunch break of one hour during the day and then rejoined the investigations.

So far, Rahul Gandhi has clocked over 21 hours of questioning. Gandhi’s questioning by the probe agency began on Monday when he was grilled for around 10 hours. Congress leaders and workers held massive protests on Monday as well.

Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the probe agency is part of the ruling BJP’s “vendetta politics” to silence the voice of opposition.