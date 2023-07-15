OTT Platforms Asked By I&B Ministry To Review Content For Violence  And Obscenity Before Release: Report

New Delhi: The Centre has instructed streaming services such as Netflix and Disney to have their content independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being made available online, according to a document from the Indian government and sources cited by Reuters. The proposal was presented to the streaming platforms during a meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry headquarters in New Delhi on June 20. However, the streaming companies raised objections and no consensus was reached, as stated in the government meeting minutes and confirmed to Reuters by an industry source present at the meeting.

The ministry expressed concerns about explicit and vulgar content on OTT platforms, which had been raised by Members of Parliament, citizen groups, and the general public, according to the meeting minutes, seen by Reuters.

During the meeting, officials suggested the industry consider establishing an independent panel to review content and filter out unsuitable material, according to two attendees.

While the industry voiced objections, the officials encouraged them to contemplate the idea.

The government emphasised the need for a “more proactive approach” to ensure that streaming content, including international content, adheres to a code of ethics already in place, as revealed in the meeting minutes.