Cyrus Broacha compares Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to ‘concentration camps, hell’

Mumbai: Fresh out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Cyrus Broacha is venting just how horrible the entire experience was. The former VJ shared his thoughts about the show and his stay inside the house on a new podcast, comparing the ordeal to ‘hell’ and ‘concentration camps’.

Broacha said he had a painful and horrible experience. Elucidating his journey, he said the food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. “It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference… I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep,” Broacha said.

I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues,” he said in his podcast.

For those unversed, Cyrus Broacha left the show due to a medical emergency in his family. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he was seen pleading with Salman Khan and his friend Kunal to help him out of the house. He had said he was depressed and miserable inside the house. However, Salman Khan tried his best to boost his morale and convinced him to stay inside the house. Replying to Khan’s request, Cyrus argued that he couldn’t take it anymore and was physically unstable.

Meanwhile, social media influencers Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wild card contestants.