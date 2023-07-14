First Phase Cut-Off List For +3 Admission Out; Ravenshaw, BJB Remain Top Choice

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Friday announced the first phase cut-off marks for admission into various degree courses.

Ravenshaw University in Cuttack and BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar have become the top choice among students to pursue Higher Education.

According to the department, a total of 2,23,310 students had applied for admission, out of which 1,74,195 students were selected in the first phase.

While 1,08,483 students found place in the list in Arts stream, 17,217 students were selected in Commerce.

Admission to degree (Plus 3) courses will be granted to students on the basis of the first merit list from July 15and the last date to apply for admission is July 19, 2023.