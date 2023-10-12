Vivek Agnihotri on cloud nine as Oscars library invites The Vaccine War script for Academy collections

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s bioscience thriller The Vaccine War was hailed by netizens despite its lukewarm performance at the box office. Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and others were hailed for their soulful performance in the film based on India’s virologists.

The movie is set in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic when the world was hit by coronavirus and its health and socio-economic impact. The script of The Vaccine War has now been selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences in its library collection. The filmmaker wrote a heartfelt post confirming the same in the social media handles.

I am proud that the script of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has been invited and accepted in the ‘Academy Collections’ by the library of https://t.co/kJOpVrraiB. I am happy that for hundreds of years more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes. pic.twitter.com/qyoynIFRqs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 12, 2023

Vivek shared a screenshot of the Email received from Oscars Library in its Academy Collection. In the mail, the librarian Phillip Garcia expressed his interest in acquiring the screenplay of The Vaccine War for the Academy’s ‘permanent core collection’. The The Vaccine War director captioned his post as, “I am proud that the script of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has been invited and accepted in the ‘Academy Collections’ by the library of Oscars.org. I am happy that for hundreds of years more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes.” A netizen commented, “Sad part is that everyone knows our worth..other than us…We will give 1000CR collections to films which don’t even make sense at times ..but film like this needs to struggle…Sad but anyways. Great work Sir…Loved the film …and every bit in it…🧿🌻Keep doing what you do..Some day we might get you the love you deserve…❤️”. Another fan wrote, “This is a real honour worldwide for a Director who believes in “Content is King” and who has showcased India’s real stories to the world unlike Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar fake stories”.