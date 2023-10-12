Chennai’s Shreya Becomes UK High Commissioner For A Day

New Delhi: Shreya Dharmarajan, a 21-year-old from Chennai, became the top boss at the British High Commission in India for 24 hours after winning a competition organized to empower the next generation of women leaders.

Ms Dharmarajan is the seventh winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition organized annually since 2017.

She became the British High Commissioner to India for one day, looking at a diplomat’s life and seeing the UK-India partnership in action.

And that’s a wrap. We loved having Shreya be our boss for a day, and @AlexWEllis really enjoyed not being the boss for a day. More power to you @ShreyaDharma21 and to women and girls everywhere!#DayOfTheGirl #RightsFreedomPotential #IDGC2023 pic.twitter.com/U7HGsGVVEy — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) October 11, 2023

Ms Dharmarajan holds a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She teaches as a Teach for India fellow in a government school in Mumbai as she is passionate about education and child psychology.

“It was fantastic to follow Shreya for the day, her conversations from the role of young women in tackling global challenges to the UK-India partnership on science, technology, and innovation,” Alex Ellis, Deputy High Commissioner for the Day (on other days, High Commissioner to India), said.

As High Commissioner for the Day, she led discussions at the United Nations office in New Delhi on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and engaged with the inspiring women leaders of the Chevening SheLeads program. She met Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Sood to review plans to bolster UK-India research collaboration following the G20 Summit.

She also launched a new report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure with the Delhi transport department as part of the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India (ASPIRE) bilateral technical assistance program.

“Spending a day as the British High Commissioner to India was an incredibly enlightening, enriching, and fulfilling experience,” Ms Dharmarajan expressed her joy.

The winner of this year’s High Commissioner for a Day competition is Shreya Dharmarajan from Mumbai!@shreyadharma21 will spend a day as the UK’s High Commissioner to India, trying out @AlexWEllis’ role. Congratulations! Watch her winning entry.#DayOfTheGirl #SDGs #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/RovqysfgSf — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) September 26, 2023

The British High Commission in New Delhi has organized the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition every year since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (11 October). The UK is committed to engaging with girls and shifting our power to them as change-makers and future leaders. Protecting and promoting freedoms for women and girls in the UK and worldwide is proper and intelligent; it is integral to creating resilient economies and solid and free societies.