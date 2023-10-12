Child Death
Sundargarh Horror: Man Murders 4-Year-Old Son, Hangs Body In House

By Pragativadi News Service
Sundargarh: In a horrifying incident, a father allegedly murdered his four-year-old son and hanged his body in his house.

The accused was identified as Budheswar Singh of Tumran village under Brahmani Tarang police limits of Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The exact cause behind this evil deed is yet to be known.

Reportedly, locals caught the accused and brutally thrashed him. 

On being informed, the Brahmani Tarang police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

A probe was launched. 

