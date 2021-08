Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department invited online applications for KALIA scholarship for ST, SC, OBC/ SEBC/GENERAL and EBC students for Academic Year 2021-22.

From the academic year 2021-22, online application of KALIA Scholarship for the students studying in the state will be invited freshly to Odisha State Scholarship Portal. All eligible students can apply by visiting https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in/.