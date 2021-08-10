At Dinner Hosted By Union Minister Kapil Sibal, Opposition Leaders Call For Unity

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal hosted a dinner at his Delhi home for opposition leaders. It was his birthday celebration but the meeting became a rallying point for the opposition against the Narendra Modi government.

And a start should be made in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where a victory could give the Opposition much needed momentum, the leaders argued.

Among the leaders who attended the dinner were Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI-M, D. Raja of the CPI, Omar Abdullah of National Conference, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal, Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, and Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal.

Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal were also part of the dinner diplomacy.

Though the dinner was a private affair to celebrate Sibal’s 73rd birthday, leaders made their political observations. The ball was set rolling by Sibal after making a few opening remarks about how the BJP was targeting democratic institutions.

Thereafter, he is said to have invited all the senior leaders to share their views. Pawar is said to have pointed out how Congress-NCP-Sena was working together in Maharashtra and stressed on the need for Opposition unity.

Questions were also asked about the rejuvenation of the Congress, which some leaders present suggested could only happen if the party was “freed from the clutches of the Gandhis’ leadership”, sources said. The Gandhis were not present at the gathering.

Internal Congress elections promised to the dissidents have yet to happen despite several meets of the Working Committee – the party’s highest decision-making body – to discuss the matter.