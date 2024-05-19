CPET 2024 Exam Registration Begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department notified about the online application process for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2024 on Sunday.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The link will be available for four weeks. The deadline for applications is May 27 at 11:45 PM.

MA programme at Odia University, Satyabadi and the PG courses of Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri have been included under SAMS for PG admission from the academic session 2024-25. No separate exam and admission will be done for Odia University, Puri from the current academic session, said the official sources.

There will be three phases for admission into PG courses. The phase-I will consist of four rounds of selection. The first phase will include four rounds of selection. During the first two rounds, reservation and weightage criteria will be applied. In the third round, seats will be de-reserved if there are no eligible applicants from specific categories. The fourth and final round of Phase I will be a spot admission round.

“Applicants who got selected and taken admission during the phase-I admission process in any subject at any higher education institutions (HEIs) will not be eligible to participate in phase-II and phase-III admission processes, which will be available exclusively for left out students,” read the guideline issued by the department.

Important dates: