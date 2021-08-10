India log 28,204 fresh Covid cases; 373 new fatalities

New Delhi: The coronavirus tally in India jumped by 28,204 cases on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number to reach 31,99,8158, according to the data released by the Union health ministry at 9am. The daily death toll saw an increase of 373, the daily bulletin showed, which took the overall fatality count to 428,682.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 388,508 – a dip of 13,680 from Monday – while the number of cumulative recoveries reached 31,180,968 .

As the authorities are ramping up nationwide testing, a total of 48,32,78,545 samples have been tested for the viral disease as of Monday. Out of this, 15,11,313 samples were tested in a day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India’s Cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 510 million (513,914,567), as per the provisional report released by the Centre on Monday.