One More COVID-19 Case Reported In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the emergence of a new sub-variant of COVID-19, the active caseload in Odisha reached 3 with the detection of one more positive case in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, the infectee is stated to be in good condition and undergoing treatment at home.

Earlier, two cases were reported in the state. Speaking over the issue, Director of Health Services, Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, yesterday said that both the patients are under treatment at their residences. The samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether the new sub-variant JN.1 is responsible for the infection.