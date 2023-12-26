Four Dead, 2 Injured As Speeding Truck Overturns On Car In Madhya Pradesh

Guna: Four persons of a family died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries after a truck overturned on a car in Guna of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Ramprakash, Jai Devi, Roshni and Geeta. The injured are Sumit and Rakhi of the same family.

As per reports, the mishap occurred at National Highway 46 in Guna, when the truck fully loaded with scrapped items lost control and turned turtle on the car in which the family was travelling from Sarangpur in Rajharh district to Bhind.

Following the collision, a JCB was employed to remove the truck that had overturned on the top of the car. The dead bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.