Bhubaneswar: OAS Officer In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Launching a crackdown on corrupt officials in the state, Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids at places associated with the OAS officer in Bhubaneswar on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Kanta Mohanty, OAS(SAG), Chief General Manager (P& A), IDCO, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the vigilance team led by 10 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted raids at his following 7 places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jajpur.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sri Mohanty and his family members.

1) One triple storeyed building at Mahanadi Vihar, Nayabazar, Cuttack with area approx *6200 Sqft.

2) One double storeyed building at Brahmabarada, Dharmasala, Jajpur.

3) One 3BHK Flat No.103, Amrita Alayam, Plot No.GA 437, Sailashree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

4) Another 3 BHK Flat No.201, Tower No.01, Metro Green Woods, Patapur, Baranga, Cuttack.

5) 10 plots, of which 7 plots are in prime area of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. Details as under;

i) A piece of land vide Plot No-2272/4773/11715, Khata No.1330/5425, Mouja Pandera, Bhubaneswar measuring an area of Ac 0.46 decimal.

ii) A piece of land vide Plot No-162/2534, Khata No.592/763, Mouja Chakradharpur under Barang, Cuuttack measuring an area of Ac 0.200 decimal.

iii) A piece of land vide Plot No-2528/7082, Khata No.449/894, Mouja Ratagarh, Lenkasahi, Barang, Cuttack measuring an area of Ac 0.82 decimal.

iv) A piece of land vide Plot No-2528/7083, Khata No.449/895, Mouja Ratagarh, Lenkasahi, Barang, Cuttack measuring an area of Ac 0.49 decimal.

v) A piece of land vide Plot No-998/2409, Khata No.697/1029, Mouja Nachhipur, Sadar Tahasil, Cuttack measuring an area of Ac 0.210 decimal.

vi) One plot at Nachhipur, Sadar Tahasil, Cuttack measuring an area of Ac 0.045 decimal.

vii) A piece of land vide Plot No-86/769, Khata No.195/79, Mouja Jaypur, Tangi-Choudwar Tahasil, Cuttack measuring an area of Ac 1.000 decimal.

viii) A piece of land vide Plot No-349, Khata No.159 measuring an area of Ac 0.030 decimal at Nuagaon, Dharmasala, Jajpur.

ix) One plot at Brahmabarada, Jajpur.

x) One plot at Sarangpur, Bari, Jajpur.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flats/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6) Bank, Postal and other deposits are being ascertained.

7) 1 four-wheeler (Maruti Baleno) and 2 two wheelers.

Search is in progress and further reports are awaited.