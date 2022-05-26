One Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishap In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A person was killed while six others were injured in a road mishap on National Highway 16 near the Reliance petrol pump in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers hit a parked truck near Reliance petrol pump. Subsequently, one was killed on the spot while other six persons sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immidetely rushed to the hospital for tretment.

on being informed police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.