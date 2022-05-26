Police Constable Held For Allegedly Sexually Harassing Minor Girl In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police have arrested a police constable for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Rajanikant Gamange, an OAPF constable of Lingaraj Police station.

According to reports, the accused allegedly been harassing a minor girl and blackmailing her to have sexual intercourse with him by threatening to make the obscene video of the girl viral on social media.

Moreover, he also demanded that if the girl gave him Rs 50,000 then he will delete the video. This continued for 4 long years and the girl could not say anything to anyone for fear of her reputation being tainted.

With no option left, the victim sought out the help of the ChildLine helpline and registered a case against the accused at Mahila Police station.

The constable has reportedly been dismissed from his post after he was arrested by Commissionerate police.