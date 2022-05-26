India Reports 2,628 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 18 Deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 2,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 18 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 2,167 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,26,04,881.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,414, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,971.

An increase of 443 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.