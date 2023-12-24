Two SOG Jawan Injured In Maoist IED Blast In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Two jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) were injured in maoist IED blast in Kandhamal forest on Sunday.

The SOG jawans were attacked while they were performing duty in Sirla forest under Tumudibandha police limits. In this blast, they were seriously injured and taken to the Baliguda Subdivision Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Bhubaneswar. The combing operation was intensified after the incident.

The Special Operation Group is a special paramilitary unit in Odisha which specialises in anti -insurgency operations. It is worth mentioning that similar cases are often seen in these areas. The maoists often target the jawans and attack them with bombs and other weapons.