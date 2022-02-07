Pick-Up Van Overturns
One Dead, Seven Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns In Nuapada 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Nuapada: A person was killed while seven others sustained critical injuries after a pick-up van overturned in Khariar locality of Nuapada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Bachcha. 

According to reports, the incident occurred while the pickup van carrying around 40-50 passengers was en-route from Patalpada area under Bangamunda police limits to Sargadi area under Khariar police limits when the driver lost control and the pick-up van overturned near the Sargadi area. 

Subsequently, one person was killed on the spot and seven others sustained grievous injuries. 

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard. 

