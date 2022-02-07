Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For One Hour As Mark Of Respect To Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

As soon the House met at 10 AM, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out Mangeshkar’s obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour.

“In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music & film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era & has created irreparable void in world of music,” read the Chairman.

In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar’s obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour.

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.