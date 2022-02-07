Happy Rose Day! Wishes and quotes to share
New Delhi: Rose day is the celebration of love, life, zeal and passion. People express love for their beloved in a lot of ways – through gifts, letters, songs, poems and many more. We have curated a few wishes, images and quotes which you can shared with your near and dear ones, friends and lover and celebrate the day of love, life and passion.
Rose Day wishes
- I asked for a flower but God gave me a rose. You are the rose. Happy Rose Day!
- Our love is like a rose. It will bloom and bloom, forever. Happy Rose Day!!
- Two things can’t be measured in this world: My love for you and the beauty of red roses.
- The way you handle me delicately makes me feel like a beautiful flower taken good care of.
- I will continue to bloom in your love and shade.
- Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.
Rose Day quotes
- “Can you imagine the world without roses? It won’t be the same because an important part of its beauty will be lacking. That is what my life would be like without you.”
- One rose says more than the dozen.” – Wendy Craig “But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.
- “Life is like a rose garden — watch for the thorns and keep the pest dust handy” – Anonymous