Happy Rose Day! Wishes and quotes to share

New Delhi: Rose day is the celebration of love, life, zeal and passion. People express love for their beloved in a lot of ways – through gifts, letters, songs, poems and many more. We have curated a few wishes, images and quotes which you can shared with your near and dear ones, friends and lover and celebrate the day of love, life and passion.

Rose Day wishes

I asked for a flower but God gave me a rose. You are the rose. Happy Rose Day!

Our love is like a rose. It will bloom and bloom, forever. Happy Rose Day!!

Two things can’t be measured in this world: My love for you and the beauty of red roses.

The way you handle me delicately makes me feel like a beautiful flower taken good care of.

I will continue to bloom in your love and shade.

Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.

Rose Day quotes