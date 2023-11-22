Odisha woman killed by live-in partner in Mumbai, accused arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a man on the charge of killing his live-in partner whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase at Kurla in central Mumbai two days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Pratima Pawal Kispatta, who hailed from Lephripara village in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The accused Askar Barla was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating Pratima on the suspicion of having an affair with another person.

According to reports, the suitcase containing Pratima’s body was found lying abandoned at metro construction site in Kurla on Saturday.

The two hailed from Sundargarh district were currently residing in Mumbai. During the COVID 19 pandemic, they happened to meet on a bus to Odisha and fell in love. After returning to Mumbai, they began living together in Dharavi. Pratima worked as maid while Askar worked in a sweet shop.

On Saturday evening they had a fight after which Askar strangled her. After killing her, Askar disposed her body by stuffing it in a suitcase.