Two dead, 1 injured as speeding car rams into them in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, two people were killed and another person sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them in Ganjam.

The incident took place at Podamari bus stand under Pattapur police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased have been identified as Simanchal Pradhan of Podamari area and Niru Mohanty of Ramachandrapur.

According to sources, the speeding car rams into the pedestrians while they were waiting for bus to travel to Bhubaneswar. Two of them died on the spot and the injured had been admitted to the Digapahandi hospital.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police have seized the car near Taptapani. Further investigation into this matter is underway.