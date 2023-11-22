Elon Musk’s X to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in Gaza

New York: X Corp CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media company will be “donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.”

“We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else,” he said in response to a user’s question on how X will ensure the money will not reach Hamas.

It comes after Musk’s support for the anti-Semitic tweet received condemnation from a wide spectrum of opponents and organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that aims to prevent anti-Jewish prejudice.

The billionaire had earlier responded to a post on X claiming that Jews “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” CBS News reported.