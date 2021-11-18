Odisha Vigilance Discloses Assets Of Former OPHWC Deputy Manager Pratap Samal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday disclosed the details of assets amassed illegally by former Deputy Manager of Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), Pratap Kumar Samal.

On the strength of Search Warrants issued by Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous house searches on the properties of Samal on 09.11.2021, on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Following the search, as per preliminary assessment, Samal was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 14,88,91,194 (Rupees Fourteen Crore Eighty-eight Lakh Ninety-one Thousand One Hundred Ninety-four) which constituted 1022% of his known sources of income.

On this, a case was registered against Samal and his wife at Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station on November 10 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During the course of investigation, Samal was arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar on November 10. He was brought on remand on November 16 evening and is being interrogated further in the case. On completion of the two-day remand period, he will be produced before the Court today evening.

Major recoveries during search and developments in investigation so far:

Cash of Rs.38,12,900/- recovered during house search.

One 5 storeyed building over Khata No.594, Plot No.991 at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar with total built up area 20,350 Sqft. worth more than Rs 3.5 crores.

One 4 storeyed building worth about Rs 65 lakhs over Plot No. N/6-235, IRC Village, Bhubaneswar.

1 double storeyed market complex worth about 44 lakhs at Betada, Balasore.

17 Plots, 1 Flat and 1 building in Bhubaneswar and Khordha worth crores in the name of Sri Samal and his spouse.

4 Plots and 1 (G+3) building worth about Rs 1.5 crores at Basudevpur, Bhadrak.

Registered sale deed value of 25 plots including registration and stamp duty is Rs 3,41,58,412.

1,07,37,831.74 have been found to be invested by Sri Samal in shares and debentures.

Bank and postal deposits worth about Rs 1.6 crores

Insurance policies deposits worth Rs 57,72,150/-

Examination of his bank accounts and bank accounts of his family members revealed suspicious deposits and transfers of more than 1.2 crores through cash deposit, RTGS and NEFT.

One Hyundai Creta car worth Rs 13,43,000/- recovered during search,

Shri Pratap Kumar Samal had made an unregistered partnership deed between his wife Smt. Sasmita Samal and his sister Namita Das for production of at least two Odia movies in the name of Radha Krishna Productions.

More than Rs.50 Lakhs of ill-gotten money appears to have been invested in production of these two movies, the Vigilance said in a press note.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government today ordered compulsory retirement of suspended Deputy Manager of OPHWC, Pratap Kumar Samal, over incompetency and corruption charges.