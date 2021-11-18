Former OPHWC Deputy Manager Given Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday ordered compulsory retirement of suspended Deputy Manager of Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), Pratap Kumar Samal, over incompetency and corruption charges.

With this, a total of 131 corrupt officials have been given compulsory retirement in Odisha so far.

State Vigilance sleuths had arrested Samal and his wife on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Later, Samal was placed under suspension.

According to vigilance officials, the anti-corruption agency had raided multiple locations across the State on Tuesday and unearthed property to the tune of over Rs 14 crore owned by Samal and his family.

Odisha Vigilance officials have unearthed as many as 25 immovable properties worth crores, including 22 plots and 3 buildings, possessed by Samal and his wife Sasmita.

Deposits of Rs 1,61,35,812.50 were found in the bank accounts of Samal and his family members. This apart, insurance premium of Rs 57,72,150 has been paid by them, the official sources added.