Vedanta Aluminium invites start-ups for collaboration at Enterprise Odisha 2021

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium Business, India’s largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has announced plans to collaborate with entrepreneurs and start-ups on innovation and technology at Enterprise Odisha 2021.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Government of Odisha, the 23rd edition of Enterprise Odisha saw participation by prominent organizations across diverse industries, including Vedanta Aluminium.

Addressing the audience at the inaugural ceremony, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – AluminiumBusiness, Vedanta Ltdsaid, “Driven by innovation and technology, Odisha is poised to be a Trillion Dollar Economy in the next decade. I thank the Hon’ble CM of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik ji, for creating a favourable environment which has fostered 360-degree development in the state. We remain strongly committed to development of Odisha.Vedanta has planned major investments in thestate and we invite start-ups to partner us in this sustainable growth journey.”

Highlights from Mr. Rahul Sharma’s address include:

Odisha is the ‘Aluminium Capital of India’,with Vedanta playing a significant part inthe state’s tremendous growth story for the past two decades.

With significant investments, Vedanta has connected Lanjigarh and Jharsuguda to the socio-economic mainstream, creating over 4 lakh livelihood opportunities.

Vedanta’s proposed Aluminium Park will be one-of-its-kind, attract a 1000+ SMEs & MSMEs to Odisha,adding INR 5,000 Cr. of value to the state, which will provide additional 1 lakh livelihood opportunities for the local populace.

Vedanta has created a ‘Centre of Excellence’ to bring together digitalization andresearch, to nurture the start-up culture and accelerate development of emerging technologies.

12% of Vedanta’s young and highly skilled workforce are women professionals, handling critical roles in core operations.

Vedanta’s social outreach programs in livelihood, healthcare, education, skill development, etc. reach out toover 3 lakh people from 125 villages.

Vedanta’s Nandghar programme aims to establish 400 modern anganwadis across the state, which will serve as centres of child development and women empowerment.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India’s aluminium i.e., 1.96 million tonnes in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.