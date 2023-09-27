Odisha Tourism Holds Superbike Rally, Food Festival & Cultural Event to Mark World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: The World Tourism Day 2023 was celebrated today by the Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Ltd. with great enthusiasm and spirit.

To commemorate the occasion as well as to amplify the message of responsible tourism, the annual Superbike Rally ‘Kalinga Rides’ was organised from Hotel Sandy’s Tower, Bhubaneswar to Silver City Boat Club, Cuttack. Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra flagged off this Superbike Rally in which more than 150 Super Riders had congregated under the banner of ‘Odisha Super Riders’.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Tourism Minister Shri Aswini Kumar Patra encouraged all stakeholders, from entrepreneurs to local communities, to join hands in promoting sustainable tourism. “Odisha is known not only for its natural beauty but also for the authenticity of its tourism experiences. Let us continue to work together to make Odisha a world-class destination under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Odisha Tourism juggernaut has rolled and tourism sector is seeing a massive transformation in the state”, said Hon’ble Minister.

“The ‘Odisha by Road’ campaign was launched 3 years ago with the intention of welcoming more and more riders to the state. Super Bikers have been an integral part of the Tourism Ecosystem, and they have been working tirelessly as ambassadors of Odisha Tourism. With green investments being the central theme for World Tourism Day 2023, the Dept. of Tourism will strive towards spreading the message of the day in the days to come”, said Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director Tourism.

Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Shri Saumyendra Priyadarshi IPS, Commissioner BMC Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange IAS, Addl. Commissioner BMC Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas IAS, Commandant CISF Shri Alok Joshi, Chairman OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty and Advisor of Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana Shri Durga Samantaray were the distinguished guests on the occasion.

Traversing a 30 Kilometre stretch from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack via Trisulia, the Superbike Rally culminated at Silver City Boat Club, Cuttack where an event was organised on the occasion to commemorate the spirit of the Super Riders. To start the proceedings, a special message by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik on World Tourism Day 2023 was read out by Director Tourism Shri Sachin R Jadhav. With ‘Tourism & Green Investments’ being the global theme set by UNWTO for World Tourism Day celebrations, the Chief Minister’s message highlighted various initiatives taken by the Government on bringing in investments that plays an important role in creating a more sustainable Tourism sector in Odisha. “Our flagship project, Eco-Retreat Odisha is a highly successful zero-waste glamping product that ensures tourists can explore nature’s beauty and engage in vivid experiences, in the most sustainable manner. The glamping event is organized every year at lesser-explored exotic destinations to promote local tourism and biodiversity’’, it stated.

“The city of Cuttack is renowned for its rich history and heritage and is a major pivot in the tourism map of Odisha. I thank the Dept. of Tourism and OTDC for their efforts towards the holistic development of Tourism in the millennium city. Destinations like the redeveloped Silver City Boat Club and the ‘Byanjana’ Food Court & Watersports Zone at Taladanda Canalfront which have been recently inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha will serve as great avenues for recreational tourism for the residents of Silver City Cuttack”, said Member of Parliament Cuttack Bhatruhari Mahatab.

MLA Barabati Cuttack Md. Moquim, MLA Choudwar Cuttack Sauvik Biswal, Mayor Cuttack Municipal Corporation Subhash Singh, Chairman Cuttack Development Authority Anil Samal, Collector Cuttack Dr. Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Chairman OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Advisor Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana Durga Samantaray and Convenor of Odisha Super Riders Devjyoti Patnaik were the esteemed guests on this occasion.

The event also saw the felicitation of Members from the Odisha Super Riders Community who have ventured to the farthest reaches of Odisha, from the picturesque coasts to the lush hinterlands and have helped promote the beauty and diversity of Odisha with the world. Winners of the Bloggers Contest 2023 organised by Odisha Tourism were felicitated on the occasion.

On this occasion, a 6-day Food Festival organised jointly by the Dept. of Tourism and Cuttack Municipal Corporation was inaugurated at the Silver City Boat Club, Cuttack by Mayor Cuttack Municipal Corporation Shri Subhash Singh in presence of the other esteemed dignitaries. The culturally enriching Food Festival will highlight the vibrant and diverse flavours of Odia cuisine. As part of Odisha Tourism’s commitment to promote Odisha’s culinary heritage, this exceptional event promises to be a gastronomic journey through the heart and soul of Odisha’s culinary heritage.

In the evening, a cultural programme was also organised by Department of Tourism at Bhanja Kala Mandap. A stage play ‘Nistabdha Sahanai’ was performed by the officials of the Tourism Department. The Cultural Evening was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra in presence of Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan, Superintending Archaeologist ASI Bhubaneswar Sushanta Kumar Kar and Senior Officials from the Dept. of Tourism and OTDC. The annual magazine of the Department of Tourism ‘Paribrajaka’ was released by the esteemed guests present in the occasion.