Odisha Forms District Level Anti-Quackery Cell to Combat Fake Doctors

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to curb the risk of fake doctors, the Odisha government has constituted a District Level Anti-Quackery Cell. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Odisha following an order from the High Court.

The court order, issued in response to Writ Petition (Civil) No. 22970 of 2019 filed by the Odisha State Legal Services Authority Versus the State of Odisha, directed the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department to formulate a comprehensive plan for a surveillance mechanism to identify fake doctors in the state.

The District Anti Quackery cell will convene as and when required, upon receiving any complaint or information regarding fake doctors from any source, including individuals, electronic media, print media, social media or callers. The cell will send quarterly reports of any fake doctors in Odisha and the health department will take appropriate action.

The newly formed Anti-Quackery Cell comprises representatives from the Collector & District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police, the CDM & PHO, the District Legal Service Authority, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

This initiative aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector, thereby safeguarding the health and well-being of the citizens of Odisha.