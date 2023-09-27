Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq set for shock ODI retirement after Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen ul Haq, has announced his decision to walk away from ODIs after the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The 24-year-old youngster, who made a surprising return to Afghanistan’s ODI squad for the World Cup, has announced on social media that he would be retiring from the fifty-overs format at the end of CWC23.

Naveen had made a return after a two-year absence from the format in Afghanistan’s World Cup squad and is still only 24 years old.

The pace bowler has played only seven ODIs but has become a pivotal part of the T20I setup since making his international debut in 2016.

Afghanistan had named a strong squad for the marquee tournament in India with Naveen’s return a major talking point. Aside from Naveen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Omarzai form a strong pace attack for the team as they head to the World Cup.