Odisha Tourism, FICCI Hosts Event for Odia Diaspora; Showcases Transformation

Bay Area California/Bhubaneswar: The Tourism Dept of Odisha in association with FICCI today organised an event for Odia Diaspora in Bay Area of California.

The event was a big hit with participation of more than 900 people of odisha origin.

The event showcased the transformation taking place in Odisha and how the diaspora can contribute even more to the cause.

Consul General, Minister Electronics & IT and the entire high power delegation from State participated and hosted the odia communities.

There was immense enthusiasm among the youngsters of Diaspora to learn more about Odisha. They were keen to join the transformational journey of Odisha in any possible way they can.