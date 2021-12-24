Odisha To Witness Rain From 27th To 29th Dec; Weather To Remain Pleasant On Christmas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from 27th to 29th December under the influence of Western Disturbance, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.

The regional Met centre informed that the intensity of rain may remain heavy between 28th and 29th December.

ୱେଷ୍ଟର୍ନ ଡିଷ୍ଟାରବାଂଶ ପ୍ରଭାବ ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୭ ରୁ ୨୯ ଯାଏଁ ହାଲୁକା ରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା | ୨୮-୨୯ ରେ ବର୍ଷାର ପରିମାଣ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଅଧିକ ରହିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା pic.twitter.com/bV4Nw9Slkd — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) December 24, 2021

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places on December 27 over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places on December 28 over the districts of Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Sundargarh.

The weather bulletin also added that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The Met Centre further informed that weather will be pleasant across the state on Christmas Day (25th Dec) and the night temperature will be near normal over the district of Odisha.