Crime Branch Nabs Two In Chittaranjan Palei Murder Case

Cuttack: In a major development into the Chittaranjan Palei murder case, the Crime Branch said to have arrested two persons and their identities will be revealed later today.

Palai, a native of Sanabandhakera village under Brahmagiri Block of Puri district, was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJD leader & Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Kumar Das Burma.

The Crime Branch is very likely to reveal the of the arrested persons in a press meet later this evening.

Chittaranjan Palei (22), a close associate of BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, went missing on December 12. The following day he was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was fished out from Nuanai.

Alleging murder, Chittaranjan’s family members lodged a complaint with Puri Sadar police on Dec 15. Later, the case was handed over to Odisha Crime Branch for a fair probe. The CB has formed a four-member team headed by DSP Sisir Kumar Mishra to investigate the case.