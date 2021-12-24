Odisha Cabinet Approves 13 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved 13 major proposals relating to the departments of Energy, Industries, School and Mass Education, Water Resources, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, Housing and Urban Development, Law, Works and Parliamentary affairs.

Informing people about decisions of the Cabinet Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra told that major decisions included approval of the projects for solving the low voltage problem in different areas of the State, career advancement policy for multilingual Sikshya Sahayaks, construction of Sandul barrage project in Kalahandi district, construction of underground pipeline irrigation system from Rangali right irrigation system for irrigation in Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts, and, construction of an underground pipeline from Anandapur barrage for irrigation of around 9800 Hectors in Balasore district.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena along with the Principal Secretaries of concerned departments were present in the press briefing.