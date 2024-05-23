BJP Distributing Cash, Resorting To Violence: BJD Complains Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal today submitted a memorandum to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer seeking immediate action against the distribution of money in the name of BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Sambalpur Parliamentary Constituency for soliciting votes.

The delegation has stated that people are alleging payment of Rs 500 per vote during the distribution of cash ahead of the polls in the constituency on May 25th, 2024.

BJD, in another memorandum to the Odisha CEO, urged to take action against violence and intimidation in Rengali Assembly Constituency by supporters of BJP Rengali MLA Candidate Nauri Nayak.

Drawing the attention of Odisha CEO towards the brutal attack led by six armed miscreants on Hemanta Dash, an influential resident of Brahmanipalli village under Katarbhaga Police Station within the Rengali Assembly Constituency in the wee hours of Thursday.

“These assailants, carrying swords, knives, and other weapons, forcibly entered Dash’s house and threatened him with dire consequences if he continued his support for and voted for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The attackers, demonstrating a shocking level of violence and intimidation, locked Dash’s wife, Padmini Dash, and their children in a separate room, effectively isolating Shri Dash and coercing him into compliance,” the BJD memorandum read.

“The perpetrators, who have been identified as close associates of Nauri Nayak, BJP MLA candidate for Rengali constituency, proceeded to demand that Dash work for the BJP. During this unlawful and violent encounter, the assailants looted cash and gold ornaments from Dash’s residence. Moreover, Dash was severely beaten, suffering multiple injuries, including wounds to his face that required stitches,” the BJD alleged.

This incident is not only a gross violation of the law but also an egregious infringement of the democratic process and the Model Code of Conduct, it read.

The conch party further demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the attack on Hemanta Dash and his family and the provision of adequate security measures to protect Hemanta Dash, his family, and other vulnerable individuals in the constituency who may be targeted for their political affiliations.

Also, the Biju Janata Dal today alleged that supporters of BJP Badachana MLA candidate Amar Naik have brutally attacked some women campaigning for BJD.

Sakuntala Behera and her associates, who were campaigning for the BJD, were attacked by BJP workers in Malapada village of Badachana block, following which they lodged an FIR in the nearby police station.

A delegation of BJD today met the Odisha CEO and urged for an investigation into this incident and action against the attackers. The BJD also alleged that Biswajit Bal, Kumar Ranjan Bal and Bitu Bal, the close allies of the BJP MLA candidate, were behind the attack.