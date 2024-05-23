Campaigning Ends For Phase-III Elections In Odisha; High-profile Candidates To Test Their Luck

Bhubaneswar: Campaigning for the third phase of elections in Odisha ended on Thursday. In this phase, 94.48 lakh voters of 6 Lok Sabha consisting of 42 assembly constituencies will decide the fate of 447 candidates. The third phase of polling will be held on Saturday (May 25) and all the preparations have been completed including deployment of 121 companies of the Central Forces to maintain law and order. The state police will also be in charge of security measures.

On May 25, voting will be held in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats and all 42 assembly seats under it.

A total of 64 MP candidates including 9 women are in the fray for six parliamentary constituencies and a total of 383 candidates including 44 female candidates are contesting in 42 assembly segments.

There are a total of 94.48 lakh voters; among them, there are 48.29 lakh male and 46.17 lakh female voters and 1291 third-gender voters.

It is worth noting that, heavyweight leaders like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra along with Bhartruhari Mahatab, Arup Patnaik, Santrupt Mishra are testing their luck.

Six Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls are:- Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur.

42 Assembly constituencies that are going to polls are:- Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rebachhol, Deogarh, Chendipada, Athamallik, Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjang, Pallahada, Talcher, Angul, Keonjhar, Ghasipura, Anandpur, Telkoi, Patna, Champua, Karanjia, Badamba, Banki, Athgarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Khandapada, Jayadev, Bhubaneswar North, Bhubaneswar Central, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Khurda, Begunia, Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur and Nayagarh.