Multiple Violent Incidents Reported a Day before Phase III Odisha Elections

Bhubaneswar: With less than 24 hours remaining for the Odisha Phase III elections, scheduled for May 25 across six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies, incidents of violence have disrupted the campaigning process. Reports indicate that violence broke out in several parts of Odisha just a day before the regions go to the polls. Incidents of cash distribution to lure voters are also reported.

Violent Incidents Reported

Nayagarh

In Bhagawanpur, under the Bhapur block in Khandapada, several BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries following an alleged attack by BJD workers. The BJP supporters, who were distributing cash in the area, filed a police complaint stating that they were threatened and pursued by BJD workers wielding swords and pistols.

Athagarh

In another incident, two groups clashed over the distribution of liquor at Athagarh in Cuttack district, resulting in injuries to more than five individuals, including a minor. The minor is currently undergoing treatment at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack. The clash turned violent when both party workers started pelting stones at each other, leaving BJD worker Prakash Mallik and his nephew Aditya Mallik severely injured.

Pipili

In Pipili, three individuals, including Mangalpur Panchayat Samiti member Gadadhara Parida, were allegedly injured in an attack by BJD workers. The incident reportedly unfolded after stones were thrown at the house of Adityaprasad Pani in Suhagapur village late on Thursday night.

Angul

In another pre-poll violence, a BJD worker, identified as Govind Pradhan, was allegedly attacked with a sword by a saffron party worker at Chhendipada in Angul district. Pradhan has been admitted to Chhednipada Hospital in critical condition.

Similarly, in Rengali, BJD has alleged that the BJP supporters have been intimidating and threatening people to get their votes. BJD supporter Hemant Das filed a complaint in the Katarbag police station after some miscreants broke into his house in Bramhanapalli village, with sharp weapons like sword and knife. The BJD has reported the matter to the CEO and has demanded action, providing security to Das and his family.

Jajpur

In Barchana block, supporters of BJP Barchana candidate Amar Naik have allegedly attacked some women campaigning for BJD. BJD has demanded immediate police investigation and action against the culprits and has complained before the CEO protesting about the violence.

Keonjhar

In the Ghasipura assembly constituency, Independent candidate Soumya Patnaik’s supporter Basant Chakra was fatally attacked and was admitted to the Sainkul community health centre. Patnaik has appealed to the Election Commission to ensure peaceful polling in sensitive booths of the Assembly Constituency.

Cash Distribution Reported

Cuttack

Anganwadi worker and her husband were detained in the Satichaura Imampada slum, Cuttack, on accusations of distributing money to secure votes for the BJD. The allegations surfaced on Thursday when local women reported the distribution of Rs 500 per vote at the Anganwadi centre. A video of the incident went viral, leading to the detention of the workers.

The complainants claimed that they were denied money with an allegation of being Congress supports, which led to a stir. The Anganwadi worker countered the allegations, claiming that the complainants had attacked them. The police have detained members of both sides and are currently investigating the matter.

Keonjhar

In a related incident on Friday, the flying squad team detained Tulu Sahu, an active BJD member and close aide of BJD’s Assembly candidate from Ghasipura, Badri Narayan Patra. Sahu, who is also the district coordinator of the Jeevan Bindu programme of the BJD, was allegedly distributing cash among voters in different villages to secure votes for the BJD candidate from the Ghasipura Assembly seat.

Acting on a tip-off, the flying squad team deployed by the ECI apprehended Sahu with cash amounting to approximately Rs 5 lakh and some party posters. He was later released from the police station.

These incidents have cast a shadow over the upcoming Phase III elections in Odisha, scheduled for May 25. The authorities are expected to take stringent measures to ensure a fair and peaceful polling process.