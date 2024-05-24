Odisha SRC Puts 4 District Collectors On Alert As Depression Over BoB Intensifies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Friday directed the Collectors of four districts to ensure preparatory measures in view of the Depression over the central Bay of Bengal.

Odisha SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked the District Collectors of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, & Mayurbhanj to remain in alert and take all preparatory measures to face any eventuality.

IMD Bhubaneswar has intimated that the well-marked low pressure area over westcentral & adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards concentrated into a depression today morning. It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by the 25th of May morning.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.

Under its impact, there is the possibility of wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain at most places of the four districts of Odisha, the SRC said.